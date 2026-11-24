Felicia Wiltshire has assumed the role of president and CEO of the Manitoba Heavy Construction Association (MHCA).

She is the fourth person to hold the job in the association’s more than 80-year history and the first woman. Her first official day in the role was on Monday.

Wiltshire succeeds Chris Lorenc, who retires in December after more than 35 years leading the organization.

“I’m honoured to officially step into the role,” Wiltshire said in a statement. “I look forward to building on the Association’s strong foundation and continuing to be an effective voice for Manitoba’s heavy construction industry.”

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Her priorities include advancing workforce development, growing membership and working with the board and members on a strategic plan.

Wiltshire joined MHCA as its first vice-president in June 2025, working with Lorenc on advocacy, government relations and strategic initiatives. Before that, she spent 10 years as director of customer service and communications for the City of Winnipeg, and has more than two decades of experience in communications, government relations and policy development.