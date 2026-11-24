WINNIPEG — Workers at Manitoba Possible have voted strongly in favour of giving their bargaining committee a strike mandate, the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU) says.

The 132 MGEU members have been bargaining with management since May 2026, and the union says negotiations have reached an impasse. The vote concluded on November 6.

The members provide support to Manitobans adapting to a disability and to their families. Roles include ASL instructors, audiology assistants, rehabilitation counsellors, wheelchair service technicians, intake counsellors and recreation assistants.

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“Last week on radio the Premier said, ‘Disability support workers need a raise,'” said MGEU president Kyle Ross. “We agree completely, and wish Manitoba Possible did as well.”

The union says several roles at the organization start below the living wage for Winnipeg or Manitoba, while others start only slightly above it. Ross said the employer needs to return to the bargaining table with an offer that “lifts these workers away from the edge of financial ruin.”