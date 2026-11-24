Services to Start in New Portage la Prairie Hospital in February: Health Minister

By The Canadian Press

Manitoba’s health minister says the new hospital in Portage la Prairie should start offering services in February.

Uzoma Asagwara said in question period that cancer care will be the first service as staff move over to the building.

The long-promised hospital was originally scheduled to start accepting patients in November, but Southern Health delayed it until next spring to allow time for staff training and equipment setup.

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Jeff Bereza, the legislature member for the area west of Winnipeg, says staff and patients are suffering through the delays with sewer leaks and mould issues in the old hospital.

The new hospital was promised by the former Progressive Conservative government in 2021 and construction was completed in January.

It’s about double the size of the old hospital and is to offer more acute care beds.