The Manitoba government is giving the North Winnipeg Nomads Football Club a one-time grant of up to $100,000 to cover urgent structural repairs to its football field.

Sport, Culture, Heritage and Tourism Minister Nellie Kennedy announced the funding late Tuesday, noting an independent assessment found the playing surface is unsafe and unstable for athletes, forcing the closure of the field until repairs are done.

The field is used by the Nomads as well as several high school football programs from across Winnipeg.

“This investment will help ensure athletes have access to a safe playing surface and support the long-term future of a facility that serves not only the Nomads, but several high school football programs from across Winnipeg,” Kennedy said.

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The Nomads are one of Manitoba’s longest-standing amateur football organizations, with a history dating back to 1969.

“This investment is critical to getting our athletes back on their home field,” said club president Rod Sankar, who said the funding will minimize disruption for hundreds of players, coaches and volunteers.

Watch Tuesday’s announcement: