WINNIPEG — Canada Life Centre has launched a 90-minute guided venue tour program, giving fans access to behind-the-scenes spaces and a look at day-to-day operations.

Highlights may include the recently renovated Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose dressing rooms, the player benches, the press box, the Matt Frost Media Centre, the Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Premium Suite Concourse and the PlayNow Lounge. Access varies by tour depending on venue activity.

“We’re excited to open the doors and give people a look behind the scenes of a bustling sports and entertainment venue, including our newly renovated home team complex, which is one of the most state-of-the-art hockey ops spaces in the NHL,” said Kyle Phillips, senior director of guest experience with True North Sports + Entertainment.

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Jets and Moose season ticket members can buy tickets now for November and early December tours on Ticketmaster. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, November 27, at 10 a.m.

Tickets are $25 plus a $5 Ticketmaster order fee, with discounts for season ticket members and groups of 10 or more. Schedules will be released monthly at canadalifecentre.ca/tours.