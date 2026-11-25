A 32-year-old man has died after a hit-and-run in the 200 block of Watt Street, and Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding the vehicle involved.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on November 20, police responded to a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a pedestrian. Officers learned a hit-and-run had occurred. The man was taken to hospital in critical condition and has since died.

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Police describe the suspect vehicle as an older-model orange Toyota Tacoma, possibly a 2017 to 2019 TRD Sport double cab with a front hood scoop and aluminum five-spoke rims. It will have damage to the front driver’s-side headlamp and front end.

Anyone with information, including video or dashcam footage, is asked to contact Winnipeg police at (204) 986-7085.