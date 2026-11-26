The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American defensive back Cam Allen and Canadian receiver Vyshonne Janusas to new contracts.

Allen, 6-foot-1 and 193 pounds, returns in 2027 after missing the entire 2026 season with an injury suffered in the club’s final preseason game. He first signed with Winnipeg in 2025 and dressed for 10 games, including eight starts at safety, finishing with 26 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. He began his pro career with the Denver Broncos in 2024 after five seasons at Purdue.

Janusas, 5-foot-11 and 229 pounds, was added to the practice roster on October 6 and will return for training camp in 2027. The University of Guelph product was selected by the Calgary Stampeders in the fifth round, 38th overall, of the 2025 CFL Canadian Draft. He played 10 games as a rookie before suiting up for three with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2026. He has four career receptions for 26 yards.

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At Guelph, Janusas was the team’s MVP in 2024 and had 66 receptions for 928 yards and eight touchdowns over his final two seasons.

On Wednesday, the Blue Bombers also announced the re-signings of Canadian fullback Michael Chris-Ike and defensive back Jake Kelly and American linebacker Michael Ayers and offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool.