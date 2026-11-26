New Bridge Over Morris River Opens on PTH 3 Near Brunkild

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure has opened a new permanent bridge over the Morris River on Provincial Trunk Highway 3 near Brunkild.

Provincial officials say the bridge, which was closed in September 2025 due to structural instability, restores access along a key southern Manitoba transportation route.

The two-span steel bridge replaces the original structure that was built in 1963. It features a wider deck and updated steel railings, providing improved safety for approximately 4,000 vehicles that travel the highway each day.

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A temporary detour bridge opened in November 2025 to maintain traffic while the permanent replacement was constructed on an accelerated schedule.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure says detour removal and final cleanup are expected to be completed by summer 2027.