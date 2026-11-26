The Manitoba government has introduced a bill that would expand presumptive coverage for firefighters to more occupational diseases caused by the job.

The Workers Compensation Amendment Act would extend coverage to all types of cancer and to neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and ALS. It would also remove the 24-hour limit for presumptive coverage of heart injuries.

Manitoba was the first jurisdiction in Canada to bring in presumptive cause language in 2002, starting with five cancers and eventually expanding to 19. Under the presumption, an illness is assumed to be job-related unless evidence shows it isn’t.

ADVERTISEMENT



The United Firefighters of Winnipeg and Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU) welcome the legislation.

“These folks risk their lives for Manitobans, work in grueling conditions, and — in the case of people fighting summer wildfires — do it without the security of a year-round job,” said Kyle Ross, president, MGEU. “They absolutely deserve presumptive coverage, and we’re glad the government is following through on its commitment.”

The International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies occupational exposure as a firefighter as Group 1, carcinogenic to humans, the same category as cigarette smoking. Fires in Winnipeg more than doubled over the last decade, to 3,242 in 2025 from 1,532 in 2015.