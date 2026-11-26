The City of Winnipeg is installing fully enclosed operator safety shields on 20 new buses and will pilot shields on up to nine existing buses as part of plans to retrofit the full fleet.

The 20 buses are being built by New Flyer Industries and will begin arriving in March 2027. The shields are designed to prevent people from entering the operator area while maintaining the operator’s view of the road and passengers, as well as ventilation, accessibility and communication with riders.

The pilot will gather operator feedback to inform installation planning. A request for qualifications for retrofitting the entire fleet is being finalized, and more details on the pilot will be shared in January 2027.

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The city says it has also added 32 community safety officers and installed more than 4,400 cameras on 615 buses in recent years.

The shields on the 20 new buses cost about $250,000, funded through the approved capital budget.