Two Winnipeg residents are celebrating major wins in the 2026 HSC Millionaire Lottery, with the grand prize and 50/50 PLUS winners announced.

Alan McGregor won the grand prize and will choose between $1.35 million in tax-free cash or one of five luxury home packages valued at up to $1.7 million.

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Richard Mitenko won the 50/50 PLUS draw, taking home $651,650 from a total jackpot of $1,303,300.

The Health Sciences Centre Foundation drew the winners’ names on Friday.

“There’s nothing quite like making the call to tell someone they’re a millionaire,” said Jonathon Lyon, president and CEO, HSC Foundation. “But what makes the HSC Millionaire Lottery even more special is knowing that every ticket purchased helps make such a meaningful impact for patients at HSC.

Proceeds from the lottery help fund surgical technology and medical equipment at HSC, supporting patient care.

Winning ticket numbers and draw videos are available at hscmillionaire.com. All winners will be directly notified.

Disclosure: HSC Millionaire Lottery is an advertising partner of ChrisD.ca.