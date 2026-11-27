A month-long Manitoba-wide enforcement operation targeting organized crime and drug trafficking resulted in hundreds of charges and large quantities of seized drugs.

The Manitoba government announced the results Friday of Project Alliance, an initiative conducted throughout October involving police and law enforcement agencies in 47 communities.

The operation resulted in 1,086 enforcement actions and the execution of 79 warrants. Officers also seized 194.2 grams of fentanyl and $219,862 in cash, while methamphetamine seizures increased 274 per cent compared with October 2025.

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The initiative also generated 539 intelligence leads to support ongoing investigations.

Participating agencies included the RCMP, Winnipeg Police Service, Brandon Police Service, Manitoba First Nations Police Service and several municipal police services, along with federal enforcement partners.

“Project Alliance was successful in taking drugs and weapons off of streets in several Manitoba communities while bringing dozens of people involved in the drug trade to justice,” said Assistant Commissioner Scott McMurchy, commanding officer of the Manitoba RCMP.

The operation was supported by $500,000 from the Manitoba Criminal Intelligence Centre, with participating agencies also contributing existing operational resources.