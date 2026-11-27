Marcel Colomb First Nation in Manitoba Declares State of Emergency Over Water

By The Canadian Press

A First Nation in northern Manitoba has declared a state of emergency over what it says is unsafe drinking water.

Marcel Colomb First Nation says its drinking water has taken on a sulphur smell this past week, and people have become ill.

ADVERTISEMENT



The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says it stands with the First Nation and is calling on the federal government to immediately respond.

Grand Chief Kyra Wilson says citizens of Marcel Colomb should not have to live with uncertainty over the safety of their water.

She says it’s part of a larger problem, with Indigenous Services Canada confirming six First Nation communities in the province continue to face long-term drinking water advisories.

Indigenous Services Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.