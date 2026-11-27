Correctional staff at Stony Mountain Institution have seized THC concentrate valued at approximately $92,400.

Correctional Service Canada announced the seizure on Friday, noting the discovery was made on November 16.

“The police have been notified and the institution is investigating,” CSC said in a brief statement.

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CSC says it uses tools including ion scanners and drug-detection dogs to prevent drugs and other contraband from entering federal correctional facilities.

It also operates a toll-free tip line at 1-866-780-3784. Information shared by callers is protected and anonymous.