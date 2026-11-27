A 39-year-old man is facing drug trafficking and driving-related charges after Winnipeg police seized approximately 144 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop on Ellice Avenue.

Officers stopped a Ram pickup truck in the 1400 block of Ellice Avenue on Wednesday evening, after observing a Highway Traffic Act infraction.

Police say the lone driver was arrested after officers observed indicators of drug trafficking.

ADVERTISEMENT



A vehicle search resulted in the seizure of approximately 144 grams of cocaine, estimated to be worth $11,528, along with $4,275 in Canadian currency and drug packaging materials.

Mitchell Lee Saunders, 39, is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000, and operating a vehicle while prohibited.

Saunders was detained in custody.