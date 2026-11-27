Returning to the office isn’t necessarily helping Canadians build stronger workplace relationships, according to a new study.

A survey, commissioned by Source Office Furniture, found 99.4 percent of responses indicated office days rarely or never lead to meaningful interactions, despite 95.4 percent saying positive relationships with coworkers improve job satisfaction.

In Winnipeg, workplace conversations were nearly evenly split, with 49.5 percent indicating offices support connection and collaboration.

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The research examined more than 2.5 million data points collected between December 2025 and September 2026 through AskPolly, an AI-powered research platform.

Thunder Bay recorded the highest positive results, at 69.5 percent, while Ottawa ranked lowest among the six major cities studied at 31.9 percent. Toronto recorded 49.1 percent and Montreal 45.8 percent.

The study also found only 51.5 percent of respondents feel a genuine sense of belonging at work, while 93.8 percent identified break rooms as the best spaces for casual conversations.

Researchers say office attendance alone doesn’t create meaningful workplace connections, pointing to company culture, trust and psychological safety as key factors in employee relationships.

The study suggests employers can help foster connections through welcoming break rooms, informal meeting spaces and office layouts that encourage collaboration.