Winnipeg firefighters responded to five separate structure fires across the city Friday morning, with no injuries reported.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to incidents at:
- Young Street: A fire in a two-storey apartment building in the 600 block at 8:27 a.m. was brought under control within 32 minutes. All occupants evacuated before crews arrived.
- St. Johns Avenue: A fire in a multi-family residence in the 300 block was reported at 6:17 a.m. and brought under control at 6:59 a.m. All occupants evacuated.
- Main Street: A fire in a hotel suite in the 500 block was extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system before firefighters arrived at 6:08 a.m.
- Redwood Avenue: Firefighters responded to a multi-family residence in the 300 block at 5:29 a.m. and brought the fire under control at 8:03 a.m. No occupants were found inside.
- Winnipeg Avenue: A garage fire in the 1400 block at 5:34 a.m. spread to an adjacent shed before crews brought it under control.
All five fires remain under investigation. Damage estimates haven’t been released.