Winnipeg Firefighters Battle Five Structure Fires Across City

Winnipeg firefighters responded to five separate structure fires across the city Friday morning, with no injuries reported.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to incidents at:

Young Street: A fire in a two-storey apartment building in the 600 block at 8:27 a.m. was brought under control within 32 minutes. All occupants evacuated before crews arrived.

A fire in a two-storey apartment building in the 600 block at 8:27 a.m. was brought under control within 32 minutes. All occupants evacuated before crews arrived. St. Johns Avenue: A fire in a multi-family residence in the 300 block was reported at 6:17 a.m. and brought under control at 6:59 a.m. All occupants evacuated.

A fire in a multi-family residence in the 300 block was reported at 6:17 a.m. and brought under control at 6:59 a.m. All occupants evacuated. Main Street: A fire in a hotel suite in the 500 block was extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system before firefighters arrived at 6:08 a.m.

A fire in a hotel suite in the 500 block was extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system before firefighters arrived at 6:08 a.m. Redwood Avenue: Firefighters responded to a multi-family residence in the 300 block at 5:29 a.m. and brought the fire under control at 8:03 a.m. No occupants were found inside.

Firefighters responded to a multi-family residence in the 300 block at 5:29 a.m. and brought the fire under control at 8:03 a.m. No occupants were found inside. Winnipeg Avenue: A garage fire in the 1400 block at 5:34 a.m. spread to an adjacent shed before crews brought it under control.

All five fires remain under investigation. Damage estimates haven’t been released.