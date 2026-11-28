Winnipeg police have located the vehicle believed to be involving in a fatal pedestrian collision last week.

Police say a 32-year-old man died on November 20 after a hit-and-run in the 200 block of Watt Street.

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Shortly before 10 p.m., police responded to a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a pedestrian. The man was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died.

Officers had been looking for an older-model orange Toyota Tacoma, possibly a 2017 to 2019 TRD Sport double cab with a front hood scoop and aluminum five-spoke rims.

In a social media post on Saturday, police said they had located the vehicle and the investigation continues. No further information was released.