Portion of Carlton Street to Temporarily Close

A section of Carlton Street will temporarily close this week to accommodate private construction work.

The City of Winnipeg says approximately 50 yards of Carlton Street will close immediately south of Graham Avenue at 5 a.m. on Monday, April 17. The remainder of the block between the closure and St. Mary Avenue will be converted to a two-way street to accommodate access to the buildings and parkades along the block.

Both north and south sidewalks will remain open at all times with the immediate work sites fenced off for public safety.

The street is scheduled to reopen on Friday, April 21 at 11 p.m.