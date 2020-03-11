











Amadians are playing Winnipeg’s Pyramid Cabaret with special guests Jérémie And The Delicious Hounds, Fargo’s Jessica Vines and Victoria Turko on Saturday, April 25 to raise funds for their first international shows in the UK in May.

Amadians new single, Exit Route, will be released on April 24 in support of the hometown show and tour. As part of the lead up to the release, the band has released a captivating live-off-the floor performance of the track.