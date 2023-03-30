Winnipeg hairstylist turned mixed-media artist, Kitty Bernes, presents “Death of a Bandit.”

Bernes is excited to be collaborating with five other Winnipeg artists who each bring elements of music, art, film, dance and scent to convey themes of metamorphosis, death and rebirth.

More than just a personal catharsis, Death of a Bandit is an invitation to visitors to join in this splanchnic and emotional experience.

“I just feel like we’ve all become so stuck over the last couple of years,” Bernes said.

“People are afraid to step outside the box anymore, but we have to live again.”

Death of a Bandit is an alcohol-free mixed-media art show. Visitors are encouraged to stop by Taproom 116 on Sherbrook Street for a specialty cocktail before or after the show.

Death of a Bandit

One night only.

April 1, 2023 from 6-10 p.m.

Ralph Conner House – 54 W Gate, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Tickets are $30 – $50 on Eventbrite