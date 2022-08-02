Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero
November 24 - November 27
Disney On Ice is making a return when it glides into Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre this fall.
The Find Your Hero tour will include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom when the tour stops in the city November 24-27.
Showtimes are:
- Thursday, November 24 — 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, November 25 — 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, November 26 — 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, November 27 — 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.