Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero

November 24 - November 27

Disney On Ice

Disney On Ice is making a return when it glides into Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre this fall.

The Find Your Hero tour will include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom when the tour stops in the city November 24-27.

Showtimes are:

  • Thursday, November 24 — 7:00 p.m.
  • Friday, November 25 — 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 26 — 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, November 27 — 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

November 24
November 27
https://www.ticketmaster.ca/disney-on-ice-presents-find-your-tickets/artist/1742147

Canada Life Centre
345 Graham Avenue
Winnipeg, Manitoba R3C 5S6 Canada + Google Map
(204) 987-7825
