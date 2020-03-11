Manitoba Opera’s ‘Carmen’













Manitoba Opera presents its latest production of Carmen, running March 28th (7:30 p.m.), 31st (7 p.m.) and April 3 (7:30 p.m.) at the Centennial Concert Hall.

Carmen is considered the most popular opera of all time, brimming with very recognizable music including Carmen’s smoky Habanera, Don José’s Flower Song, and the rousing Toreador Song.

For tickets call (204) 944-8824, go online at mbopera.ca, or in person at the MO Box Office, lower level, Centennial Concert Hall (9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday). Seniors, students, and youth discounts are available.