For the first time in two years, the Professional Bull Riders are returning to Winnipeg.

The PBR Winnipeg Classic bucks into the city on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Canada Life Centre.

The PBR Winnipeg Classic will mark the third event of the 2022 PBR Canada Cup Series and feature some of the league’s top international athletes, squaring off against the rankest bucking bulls from across the nation.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, December 17 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster starting at $25 plus fees.