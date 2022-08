Winnipeg roots rockers The Bros. Landreth will play the Burton Cummings Theatre on Saturday, November 5.

Tickets starting at $29.50 plus fees go on sale this Friday, August 19 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.

The Bros. Landreth welcome a new day with Come Morning, an album that marks both a rebirth and refinement of the JUNO-winning band’s blend of North American roots music and harmony-heavy soul.