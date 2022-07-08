Legendary rockers The Eagles will bring their Hotel California tour to Winnipeg later this summer.

The band will perform at Canada Life Centre on Friday, September 16.

Each concert will feature ‘Hotel California,’ performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, the band will perform a full set of their greatest hits. All shows will begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.