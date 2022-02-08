American folk-rockers The Lumineers are coming to Winnipeg this summer.

The band will play Canada Life Centre on August 10, 2022 with special guests Gregory Alan Isakov and Daniel Rodriguez.

The show is a rescheduled date to make up for the cancelled concert that was to occur in September 2020. The rescheduled date will honour previously purchased tickets, and additional tickets for those dates are currently on sale.

Tickets for the “Brightside World Tour” start at $60.50 plus fees.