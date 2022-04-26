« All Events

The Rolling Stones Unzipped

June 11 - July 31

The Rolling Stones - Unzipped Winnipeg

Fans of the Rolling Stones will be in rock n’ roll paradise when a new exhibit dedicated entirely to the band comes to Winnipeg this summer.

Unzipped is an international exhibition devoted to the legendary rockers and will make its second Canadian stop at Expo Live! at Portage Place.

The seven-week limited run will span June 11 to July 31 at the new exhibition venue operated by True North Sports + Entertainment in the former Staples location.

Tickets go on sale beginning Thursday, April 28 at 10 a.m. CT at UnzippedWPG.ca.


