Thomas Rhett

February 18, 2023 07:30 PM @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Country superstar Thomas Rhett and his Bring the Bar to You tour will roll into Winnipeg early next year.

Rhett, along with Jordan Davis and Kameron Marlowe, will play Canada Life Centre on February 18, 2023.

“It’s been an absolute blast being back out on the road this summer and we are so excited to take the tour to Canada next year,” Rhett said in a release. “It feels like forever since we were last able to play for those fans. They always bring an insane amount of energy and we cannot wait to get up there and see them again.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, August 26.


February 18, 2023 07:30 PM
7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
https://www.ticketmaster.ca/thomas-rhett-bring-the-bar-to-winnipeg-manitoba-02-18-2023/event/11005D136C2E13C0

Canada Life Centre
345 Graham Avenue
Winnipeg, Manitoba R3C 5S6 Canada + Google Map
(204) 987-7825
View Venue Website