Winnipeg Home + Garden Show 2020

April 16 - April 19

Winnipeg Home + Garden Show

Avoid the Guesswork. Meet the Experts. Bring your ideas to life with trusted experts at the Winnipeg Home + Garden Show, April 16-19, 2020 at the RBC Convention Centre. Don’t miss stars of HGTV Canada’s Backyard Builds, contractor, Brian McCourt & designer, Sarah Keenleyside, plus discover the latest home trends and get practical advice from hundreds of experts. From kitchens and baths to flooring and landscaping, find great deals, new ideas, and inspiration for all your home and garden projects.

SHOW DATES + HOURS:
Thursday, April 16th: noon – 9:00 pm
Friday, April 17th: noon – 9:00 pm
Saturday, April 18th: 10:00 am – 9:00 pm
Sunday, April 19th: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

ADMISSION:
Adults (13+): $13
Adults (13+): ONLINE: $11
Seniors (60+): $11
Seniors (60+): ONLINE: $9
Seniors Thurs. & Fri. before 5pm, Box Office & Online): $6
Children 12 and under: FREE

Buy tickets online and save $2 at winnipeghomeandgardenshow.com.


Details

Start:
April 16
End:
April 19
Website:
https://winnipeghomeandgardenshow.com/

Venue

RBC Convention Centre
375 York Avenue
Winnipeg, Manitoba R3C 3J3 Canada
Phone:
(204) 956-7020