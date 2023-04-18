Teens Charged in Fight Outside Winnipeg Mall with Imitation Gun, Bear Spray

Winnipeg police arrested two teens on Monday afternoon following an incident involving a gun and bear spray outside Kildonan Place mall.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Regent Avenue at around 4:20 p.m. for the report of a person who had been shot.

Police located a 17-year-old boy who had been apprehended by Kildonan Place security and an off-duty Winnipeg police officer. Officers recovered an imitation firearm with blank cartridges from the teen’s possession. The teen had also been hit by bear spray and was provided medical assistance on scene.

Police also located a 16-year-old boy who was suffering upper-body injuries after being shot. He was transported to hospital in stable condition and treated for minor injuries.

Officers learned both teens, who were previously unknown to each other, became involved in a verbal argument. The fight escalated when the 16-year-old discharged bear spray toward the 17-year-old, who proceeded to shoot his imitation gun in the direction of the other teen.

Both boys are facing separate charges and were released.