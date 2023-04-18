Two Vacant Winnipeg Duplexes Destroyed by Fire

Two vacant Winnipeg duplexes were destroyed by fire overnight and will be demolished.

Firefighters responded to a fire at the boarded duplexes in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Crews arrived to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the buildings and initiated a second alarm for additional resources.

Two homes on both sides of the fire were temporarily evacuated. Residents were sheltered on a Winnipeg Transit bus while crews fought the flames. No injuries were reported.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says the structural integrity of the duplexes is compromised, so an emergency demolition of both buildings will take place. WFPS crews will remain on scene throughout the morning until demolition is complete to ensure all small pockets of fire are extinguished.

One neighbouring home sustained water damage from the water used to fight the fire, and another home sustained other damages. Evacuated residents were either able to return to their homes or were able to make other arrangements.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.