Police Investigating Human Remains Found in Point Douglas

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after human remains were discovered over the weekend in Point Douglas.

Police were called to the area of Curtis Street and Higgins Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday for a report of possible human remains. Officers located the remains of a deceased person near the riverbank, but haven’t been able to confirm their identity.

A post-mortem examination is pending.

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage from the area is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.