Traffic Stop Leads to Drugs, Weapon Seizure

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man after finding drugs and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop.

Officers were on patrol Sunday evening in downtown Winnipeg when they noticed a vehicle with an inactive licence plate.

The driver was pulled over in the area of Harriet Street and Bannatyne Avenue, where police learned the vehicle was stolen. The driver was arrested without incident.

During a search of the vehicle, police found methamphetamine, crack cocaine, prescription pills, packaging materials, and a loaded handgun.

Police later obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s home in the 300 block of Kennedy Street, where they seized:

A loaded 9mm handgun

More than 1 kilogram of methamphetamine (estimated value of $11,000)

Approximately 154 grams of fentanyl (estimated value of $61,500)

Approximately 30 grams of cocaine (estimated value of $2,000)

Various prescription pills, including hydromorphone

$755 in Canadian currency

Packaging materials

Digital scales

A luxury watch

Kristopher David Falk, 46, of Winnipeg has been charged with multiple offences. He remains in custody.