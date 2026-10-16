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Home » Sports » Banana Ball Coming to Winnipeg in August 2027

Banana Ball Coming to Winnipeg in August 2027

October 16, 2026 7:00 AM CDT | Sports


Banana Ball

Banana Ball will make a stop in Winnipeg in August 2027 as part of its first Canadian appearance, the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced.

The Party Animals and Texas Tailgaters will play August 26 at Blue Cross Park and August 28 at Princess Auto Stadium.

Created by Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole, Banana Ball is a fast-paced version of baseball that blends competition with music, choreographed dances, trick plays and comedy. Rules include no new inning after two hours, no bunting and a foul ball caught by a fan counting as an out. Ball four sends the batter sprinting around the bases while the defence relays the ball among its fielders.

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“Attracting Banana Ball for part of its first Canadian appearance is the culmination of three years of hard work by the Winnipeg Goldeyes,” said Goldeyes vice-president and chief operating officer Regan Katz.

Winnipeg Economic Development & Tourism estimates the event will have a total economic impact of $3.4 million.

Fans interested in attending must join the ticket lottery List before it closes October 31 at 10:59 p.m. CDT. Joining doesn’t guarantee a chance to buy tickets, as a random draw will determine who can purchase. Details are available at BananaBall.com/Tickets.

Banana Ball

Banana Ball’s Party Animals and Texas Tailgaters will play August 26 at Blue Cross Park and August 28 at Princess Auto Stadium. (HANDOUT)


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Tags: Baseball | Blue Cross Park | Winnipeg | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | Winnipeg Goldeyes

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