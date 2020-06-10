Winnipeg Awards Renovation Grants to 15 Community Centres













WINNIPEG — Fifteen city-owned community centres are receiving funds to complete renovations, repairs or safety improvements.

Through the Community Centre Renovation Grant program, the city is providing $1,158,739.71 during the spring 2020 intake period.

“As the Province of Manitoba continues to reopen the economy, community centres will become important places for our residents again,” said Mayor Brian Bowman.

“The Community Centre Renovation Grant program is an important City of Winnipeg resource that helps ensure our existing community assets are up-to-date, safe, and accessible so they can be enjoyed for years to come.”

The community centres receiving grant funding include:

Dakota

Fort Garry

Garden City

Gateway

Glenwood

Linden Woods

Maples

Melrose Park

Northwood

Roblin Park

Sinclair Park

St. Norbert

Tyndall Park

Vince Leah

Wildwood

A second intake period will occur in October.