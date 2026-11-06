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Home » News » ‘Fill-A-Bus’ Event to Benefit Christmas Cheer Board

‘Fill-A-Bus’ Event to Benefit Christmas Cheer Board

November 6, 2026 11:48 AM CDT | News

Christmas Cheer Board

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1505 is holding its third annual Fill-A-Bus event on Saturday in support of the Christmas Cheer Board.

The community is being asked to help fill a bus, provided by the Manitoba Transit Heritage Association, with donations, non-perishable food items or new, unwrapped toys. Everything collected will go to the Cheer Board.

“This is more than just an event, it’s an opportunity to give back to our community in a meaningful way,” said James Van Gerwen, president of ATU Local 1505.

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The event will run November 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Four Crowns Restaurant and Bar, 1030 McPhillips Street.

Phone lines at the Christmas Cheer Board opened for the season earlier this week. Income assistance applicants can call (204) 948-2022 to sign up for a hamper until December 22. Applicants are asked to have their income assistance case numbers available.

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Tags: Charity | Christmas | Christmas Cheer Board

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