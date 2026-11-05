Goldeyes Extend Manager Logan Watkins and Coaching Staff for 2027

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have agreed to contract extensions with field manager Logan Watkins, pitching coach Mark Brewer and hitting coach Adam Donachie.

Watkins, 37, has led the Goldeyes to the playoffs in two of his three seasons, including a trip to the Miles Wolff Cup Finals in 2024. He has a 151-147 regular-season record since being named the fifth field manager in franchise history on November 1, 2023. In his first season, he guided Winnipeg to first place in the American Association’s West Division and was named the league’s manager of the year.

After missing the post-season in 2025, the Goldeyes rebounded in 2026, finishing 54-46 and making the playoffs for the 22nd time in franchise history. They also tied a club record with 34 home wins and set a franchise mark with 13 straight victories from July 25 to Aug. 7.

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“Logan has demonstrated the leadership, determination, and baseball knowledge we were looking for when we brought him to Winnipeg,” said Goldeyes president and CEO Sam Katz.

“I’m excited to be returning to Winnipeg for 2027. It’s become a second home to me,” said Watkins.

Brewer and Donachie joined Watkins’ staff before the 2024 season.

The Goldeyes open their 2027 home schedule Friday, May 14 against the Sioux City Explorers at Blue Cross Park.