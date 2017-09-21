Four Entrepreneurs Recognized at ‘Great Manitoba Food Fight’

WINNIPEG — Four Manitoba food and beverage entrepreneurs have been recognized by the province in the Great Manitoba Food Fight.

The annual competition helps those who produce Manitoba-made products with taking their company to the next level to fully commercialize themselves.

The winner of the inaugural craft beer and spirit competition was Tall Grass Dill Pickle Vodka, developed by Jason Kang of Capital K Distillery in Winnipeg. He will receive a prize package valued at approximately $5,000.

Three other prize packages were awarded to:

Gold — Alex Goertzen of Little Bones Wings in Winnipeg (valued at approximately $13,000)

of Little Bones Wings in Winnipeg (valued at approximately $13,000) Silver — Piña Romolo of Piccola Cucina in Winnipeg for her Hemp Macaroons ($7,000)

of Piccola Cucina in Winnipeg for her Hemp Macaroons ($7,000) Bronze — Jeremy Silcox of Mr. Biltong Beef Jerky Company in Winnipeg ($4,000)

The competition was held Wednesday at De Luca’s Specialty Foods Store. Winners were selected by a panel of judges, who sampled products and assessed the strength of the entrepreneurs’ business pitches.

“The quality of the business presentations and the products was outstanding,” said Dave Shambrock, executive director, Food & Beverage Manitoba.

“As these new products enter the market and attract new customers, these companies will create new jobs and new wealth for Manitoba.”

The prize packages will be tailored to each entrepreneur’s needs and the expertise or resources needed to help move the product toward commercialization.

