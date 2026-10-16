ChrisD.ca Logo
7News
5Local News 5Sponsored Content
Entertainment
7Sports
5Winnipeg Jets 5Winnipeg Blue Bombers 5Winnipeg Goldeyes 5UM Bisons
Events Videos Contests Weather Gas Prices
ADVERTISEMENT
Home » News » Youth Charged After Winnipeg Taxi Driver Stabbed

Youth Charged After Winnipeg Taxi Driver Stabbed

October 16, 2026 10:09 AM CDT | News


Rideshare - Taxi

(TIM SAMUEL / PEXELS)

A 16-year-old is in custody after a taxi driver was stabbed in Winnipeg’s Transcona area, police say.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Regent Avenue West on the evening of September 25.

Police say a male youth was a passenger in a taxi when he got into a verbal altercation with the driver. The confrontation escalated, and the driver was stabbed before the suspect fled.

The driver went to hospital on his own and was treated for multiple serious upper body injuries.

Investigators identified the suspect and have since charged him with assault with a weapon and failing to comply with sentence. The teen remains in custody.


Want to see more of our articles on Google?

Google Preferred Source

Tags: Crime | Winnipeg Police

ADVERTISEMENT

Support Us

Latest News

University of Manitoba

France to Decide Next Month on Extradition of Ex-Manitoba Law Dean in Fraud Case

3 hours ago
RCMP Crest Logo

Niverville Man Arrested After Knife Standoff with RCMP

3 hours ago
The Trews

The Trews to Headline Jets Alumni Game as Part of Heritage Classic Weekend

6 hours ago
Manitoba Hydro Substation

Manitoba Hydro Upgrading 42 Substations in Up to $1.2B Renewal Program

8 hours ago
Don Woodstock

Woodstock Pledges to Rebuild Arlington Bridge for Fixed $109M

8 hours ago
ADVERTISEMENT