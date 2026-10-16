Youth Charged After Winnipeg Taxi Driver Stabbed

A 16-year-old is in custody after a taxi driver was stabbed in Winnipeg’s Transcona area, police say.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Regent Avenue West on the evening of September 25.

Police say a male youth was a passenger in a taxi when he got into a verbal altercation with the driver. The confrontation escalated, and the driver was stabbed before the suspect fled.

The driver went to hospital on his own and was treated for multiple serious upper body injuries.

Investigators identified the suspect and have since charged him with assault with a weapon and failing to comply with sentence. The teen remains in custody.