Goldeyes Turn Triple Play, But Fall to RedHawks

FARGO, ND – The Winnipeg Goldeyes (25-20) lost 5-1 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field on Tuesday night.

Fargo took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Brennan Metzger and Forrestt Allday opened the frame with back-to-back singles, and both scored on consecutive RBI singles from Drew Ward and Correlle Prime. The Goldeyes escaped further trouble by turning the second triple play in franchise history. Leobaldo Pina hit a one-hop groundball to Wes Darvill at shortstop. Darvill flipped to second baseman Kevin Lachance to retire Prime, and Lachance threw to Kyle Martin at first for the out on Pina. After Ward strayed from second, Martin threw across the diamond to third baseman Darnell Sweeney. Sweeney chased Ward back towards second before throwing to Lachance who applied the tag. The play was scored 6-4-3-5-4 (shortstop-second baseman-first baseman-third baseman-second baseman). The Goldeyes previously turned a triple play on September 4th, 2009 against the RedHawks in Game Three of the Northern League Semi-Final at Shaw Park.

Jonathan Moroney led off the top of the second with a solo home run to left that cut the RedHawks’ lead in half.

Fargo-Moorhead (18-27) re-extended the lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the third when Ward hit a two-run, opposite-field homer to left-centre.

With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the sixth, Sam Dexter hit a blooper to shallow centre that resulted in an RBI fielder’s choice that made it 5-1.

RedHawks’ starter Matthew Tomshaw (4-3) earned the win, allowing one earned run on six hits over eight innings. Tomshaw walked two and struck out none.

Kevin Hilton (5-3) started for the Goldeyes and took the loss, allowing five earned runs on 13 hits in six innings. Hilton walked one and struck out two.

Ryan Thurston struck out two during a scoreless bottom of the seventh in his Goldeyes’ debut. Dylan Rheault pitched a perfect bottom of the eighth with one strikeout, and touched 98 mph on the radar gun.

The Goldeyes and RedHawks play a doubleheader Wednesday beginning at 6:00 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. Brandon Cumpton (2-1, 2.89) faces right-hander Ryan Williams (3-3, 3.93) in the opener. Evan Grills (1-2, 6.47) takes on left-hander Kevin McGovern (1-1, 4.45) in the nightcap. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at cjnu.ca.

For information on Goldeyes’ merchandise and 2021 season tickets, visit the goldeyes.com.