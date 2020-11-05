427 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Thursday; 4 Additional Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 427 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 7,177.

Four additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 50s from the Southern Health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Victoria Hospital

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the Victoria Hospital outbreak

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at St. Boniface Hospital

Health officials say there are 4,166 active cases, 2,920 people have recovered, and 153 people are in the hospital, including 16 in the intensive care unit. Ninety-one people have died.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 15 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 32 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 60 cases in the Northern health region

• 55 cases in the Southern Health region

• 265 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 4,055 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 272,901.

Outbreaks at personal care homes, HSC

Public health officials have advised that outbreaks have been declared at Rest Haven Care Home, Cedarwood Supportive Housing and Bethesda Place in Steinbach and Park Manor Care Home and the Health Science Centre GA4 unit in Winnipeg. The sites have been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

The outbreaks have been declared over at Meadowood Manor in Winnipeg and the YWCA in Thompson.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.