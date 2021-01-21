Manitoba Adds 89 Medications to Pharmacare Program













WINNIPEG — The province has added 89 medications to Manitoba’s pharmacare program.

Health Minister Heather Stefanson made the announcement Thursday, which includes 81 generic medications.

“Manitobans dealing with a number of conditions and disorders will now have help in paying for their prescription medications,” said Stefanson. “Medications can be costly and by adding these drugs to the formulary, we are providing better access and lessening the financial burden so patients can focus on being well.”

Drugs added to the formulary include:

• Emerade – for the emergency treatment of anaphylactic reactions

• Ozempic – for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus

• Tegsedi – for the treatment of polyneuropathy in patients with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis

• Triamcinolone Hexacetonide – for the treatment of pediatric chronic inflammatory arthropathies

• Humira – for the treatment of polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis and pediatric Crohn’s disease

• Inlyta – for the treatment of kidney cancer

• Lynparza – for the treatment of ovarian cancer

• Xalkori – for the treatment of ROS-1 rearranged non-small cell lung cancer

• Try-Jordyna-21 – a generic form of a name-brand birth control pill

A full list of drugs can be found on the province’s pharmacare program website.