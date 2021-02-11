90 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 3 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 30,507.

Three additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Southeast Personal Care Home

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at St. Boniface Hospital unit B5

• A woman in her 70s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

Health officials say there are 1,582 active cases, 28,063 people have recovered, and 92 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 14 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 862.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 13 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

• 43 cases in the Northern health region

• 8 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 3 cases in the Southern Health region

• 23 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,890 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 495,715.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.