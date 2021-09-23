67 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 2 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 59,944.

Two additional deaths were also reported:

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern (reported Tuesday)

A man in his 60s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern (reported Wednesday)

Health officials say there are 496 active cases, 58,241 people have recovered, and 35 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including nine in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,207.

203 new cases of the virus have been identified since Monday: 66 cases on Tuesday, Sept. 21; 70 cases on Wednesday, Sept. 22; and 67 cases today.

3,043 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 979,024

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.