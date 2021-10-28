116 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 7 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 63,212.

Seven additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 60s from the Southern Health region (reported Wednesday) linked to an unspecified variant of concern

A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region (reported Wednesday) linked to the B.1.617.2 variant of concern

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday) linked to the unspecified variant of concern

A man in his 40s from the Southern Health region (reported Thursday) linked to an unspecified variant of concern

A woman in her 60s from the Northern health region (reported Thursday) linked to the unspecified variant of concern

A woman in her 60s from the Northern health region (reported Thursday) linked to the unspecified variant of concern

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday) linked to the unspecified variant of concern

Health officials say there are 1,153 active cases, 60,815 people have recovered, and 56 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 19 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,244.

319 new cases of the virus have been identified since Monday: 73 cases on Tuesday, Oct. 26; 130 cases Wednesday, Oct. 27 and 116 cases today. This includes:

11 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

103 cases in the Northern health region

44 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

110 cases in the Southern Health region

51 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,656 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,082,323.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.