193 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 7 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 193 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 65,371.

Seven additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 50s from Southern Health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern (reported Tuesday)

A man in his 70s from Southern Health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern (reported Tuesday)

A man in his 70s from Southern Health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern (reported Tuesday)

A woman in her 80s from Southern Health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern (reported Tuesday)

A man in his 60s from Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern (reported Wednesday)

A woman in her 70s from Southern Health region (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 80s from Prairie Mountain Health region (reported Thursday)

Health officials say there are 1,489 active cases, 62,613 people have recovered, and 110 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 23 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,269.

687 new cases of the virus have been identified since Monday: 185 cases on Tuesday, Nov. 9; 143 cases on Wednesday, Nov. 10; 166 cases Thursday, Nov 11, and 193 cases today. This includes:

57 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

53 cases in the Northern health region

82 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

319 cases in the Southern Health region

176 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,343 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,126,227.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.