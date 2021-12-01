124 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 6 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 124 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 67,999.

Six additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 40s from the Northern health region (reported Tuesday)

A man in his 60s from the Southern Health region (reported Tuesday)

A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region (reported Tuesday)

A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Third Crossing Manor (reported Tuesday)

A man in his 90s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Third Manor Crossing (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Grace Hospital (4 North), Surgery Unit (reported Wednesday)

Health officials say there are 1,383 active cases, 65,295 people have recovered, and 93 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 17 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,321.

252 new cases of the virus have been identified since Monday: 128 cases on Tuesday, Nov. 30; and 124 cases today. This includes:

29 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

17 cases in the Northern health region

31 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

114 cases in the Southern Health region

61 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,082 laboratory tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,177,017.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.