Manitoba Tourism Hits Record 11.1 Million Visitors in 2025

The numbers are in — Manitoba welcomed a record 11.1 million visitors in 2025.

New provincial tourism figures from Travel Manitoba reveal tourism generated $2.4 billion in visitor spending last year.

International visitation increased 52 percent, while visitors from the United States rose 50 percent. Visitors from elsewhere in Canada increased 15 percent.

The spending generated nearly $450 million in provincial tax revenue, according to the data.

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The record results came despite a difficult wildfire season that caused significant losses for many tourism operators. Visitation and spending declined between April and June, but growth during the rest of the year helped push annual numbers to record levels.

“Our focus has been on high-impact growth across all four seasons,” said Angela Cassie, Travel Manitoba’s interim President and CEO and chief operating officer.

Cassie says the agency expanded its marketing efforts in key markets in Canada and the United States, while also increasing its partnerships and presence targeting international visitors.