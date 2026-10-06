Home » News » Winnipeg Police Seize $1.5M in Cocaine in St. Vital Bust

Winnipeg Police Seize $1.5M in Cocaine in St. Vital Bust

October 6, 2026 12:18 PM CDT | News


St. Vital Cocaine Drug Bust

Seized drugs and cash are displayed during a news conference at Winnipeg police headquarters on Tuesday, October 6, 2026. (WPS / FACEBOOK)

Winnipeg police have disrupted an alleged drug trafficking operation in St. Vital, seizing more than 26 kilograms of cocaine valued at approximately $1.5 million.

Police launched an investigation targeting a residence in the 1-99 block of Satinwood Place in the Southglen neighbourhood.

On September 16, officers arrested a man leaving the home and seized three kilograms of cocaine. A woman was also arrested at a separate address.

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Additional officers later searched the property and seized another 23.5 kilograms of cocaine, approximately $750,000 in Canadian currency, a Taser, prescription pills, a vacuum sealer, and drug packaging materials.

Haleel Jamal Hidara, 40, and Samantha Darcy Gunn, 32, have been charged with multiple offences related to drug trafficking, proceeds of crime and weapons. Gunn also faces an assault-with-a-weapon charge involving an intimate partner.

Both suspects were detained in custody.

Watch Tuesday’s news conference:


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Tags: Crime | Drugs | Winnipeg Police

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